[Photo] Bayley spotted with top AEW star

Bayley has taken a slight detour on the Road to WrestleMania to attend the big Super Bowl game in Las Vegas tonight. WWE's Role Model caught up with AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, and the latter shared a photo on social media.

As it is known, many wrestling stars have flown down to Sin City to watch the high-stakes NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs taking place in the Allegiant Stadium.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was spotted with fellow WWE stars Jimmy Uso, his wife Naomi, and former star Mercedes Mone at the event. However, Britt Baker, who was also in attendance for the game, caught up with the former Damage CTRL member and posted a picture of both of them enjoying the match.

"Role Models."

It is no secret that both top stars are referred to as Role Models in their respective companies, making them each other's counterparts.

Bayley is set to battle former ally at WrestleMania 40

As far as her work front is concerned, Bayley earned the right to a championship match at WrestleMania 40 following her victory at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While many expected her to choose Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, she turned the tables and instead picked current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

This came after The Role Model stated that she was well aware of what IYO and her friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane, said about her in Japanese, ending their solid partnership.

With both talented stars on a collision course at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it would be interesting to see this highly anticipated title match at WrestleMania 40.

