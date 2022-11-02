PHOTO: Blackpool Combat Club member spotted with WWE SmackDown Superstar at MLB World Series Game

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak was recently spotted alongside Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta and AEW official Bryce Remsburg.

The three men attended the recent MLB World Series Game, and coincidentally, all are Philadelphia Phillies fans.

On November 1, the Phillies won the game against the Houston Astros, resulting in some bonding between the AEW and WWE stars.

Sometime before their team took a triumphant win, Remsburg posted a photo of himself with Wheeler and then a follow-up image of the AEW and WWE star together.

The trio most likely took to celebrating the feat after the game ended. If Wheeler Yuta and Drew Gulak were the poster boys for their respectable promotions, fans wouldn't for a second imagine that there was any sort of rivalry between the two promotions.

While the three men enjoyed themselves this weekend, both SmackDown and Rampage suffered major drops in viewership due to the MLB Major League. However, the three were likely unphased, as it was predicted that the MLB event would affect both wrestling shows.

WWE star Drew Gulak has not been as kind with every AEW star

Drew Gulak might not be one of the biggest names on the main roster of SmackDown, but during his tenure with 205 he was one of the most talented stars. During this time, he faced AEW star Daniel Garcia, who got to know his bad side.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Garcia recalled his now-forgotten 205 Live appearance and the brutal beatdown that followed.

"I wrestled Drew Gulak on 205, in like a 15 second match. Yeah, he beat me up pretty bad. It was pretty nasty, pretty ruthless. And I had a WWE try-out in January of last year, and I had a match on NXT after the try-out," Garcia said. (28:50 onward)

𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 @THEPWSCENE I had no idea Daniel Garcia was in 205 live I had no idea Daniel Garcia was in 205 live https://t.co/1WDN6TXhoC

Luckily for Wheeler Yuta, he wasn't going up against the Philadelphia Stretcher in a one-on-one match. However, could the Blackpool Combat Club prospect best Gulak if they happen to go toe-to-toe?

