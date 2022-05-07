Photo: Bullet Club star Jay White gets married

Recently, NJPW star Jay White officially tied the knot with his partner Savanna Price. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion got married this week in Florida, and his wife revealed the wedding on Instagram.

White recently returned to Japan. He confronted Kazuchika Okada and challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, Switchblade has been highly active in the US in recent months, competing under both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

The wedding photographer, Sun & Stone Photography, revealed photos of White's wedding. You can check out the photos of White and Price's wedding below:

White's recent AEW appearances saw him make the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view announcement alongside Adam Cole. It's almost guaranteed that the Bullet Club leader will be competing at the show.

However, White's next big singles match will be at Dominion 6.12 when he challenges Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. King Switch will aim to get his hands on the newly introduced world title for the first time.

Jay White recently introduced former WWE star Juice Robinson to the Bullet Club

Jay White wasn't the only star to make his return to NJPW. Alongside the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Juice Robinson also returned to the company.

Following Hiroshi Tanahashi's win over Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestling Dontaku, The Ace was confronted by Bullet Club's Chase Owens. He then introduced Robinson as the newest member of the faction, who then took out the newly crowned US Champion.

Robinson made his intentions clear as he left with the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. The former WWE star will be challenging for the title in a Fatal Four Way Match involving Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at NJPW Capital Collision.

At the same show, White will be teaming up with Hikuleo to face the team of Kazuchika Okada and AEW's Trent Beretta in a tag team match.

