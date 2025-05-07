Photo: Christian Cage reunites with WWE legend

AEW star Christian Cage was spotted with a WWE veteran recently. The Patriarch was in a faction named 'The Brood' during the initial years of his career. The stable consisted of Cope and Gangrel.

WWE veteran Gangrel has made multiple appearances in AEW. His last appearance in the promotion took place in the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he helped former stablemate Cope retain the TNT Championship. He is yet to interact with Christian Cage on AEW TV.

Recently, the 56-year-old star posted a picture with the former TNT Champion from the GalaxyCon event.

"Good catching up with the patriarch. Well fellow Brood member. #fanginNbangin This past weekend GalaxyCon," Gangrel wrote on X.

Gangrel hopes to work with Christian Cage

While Gangrel saved Cope at last year's Double or Nothing, the duo's third teammate was also part of the show, where he lost to Swerve Strickland.

Speaking on WrestleBinge, the veteran revealed that Cage was busy with his feud with Swerve Strickland and couldn't be involved with The Patriarch. However, he still has his 'fingers crossed' about their reunion.

"That would be super, super cool. But he's [Christain Cage] on his own journey right there, he had that Strickland match, and I don't know how they could've possibly did that. I mean... maybe if they stalled things off, but maybe Adam just saw the opportunity to make it happen now, instead of missing this opportunity to get it in there. So, maybe in the future. Fingers crossed [laughs], you never know," he said.

It remains to be seen if the trio will ever be reunited in the Tony Khan-based promotion.

