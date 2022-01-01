[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes spotted with two top WWE stars at Matt Cardona's wedding

AEW's Cody Rhodes has recently been seen with two current WWE Superstars.

At Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's wedding, the reigning TNT Champion was seen alongside the likes of The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. Rhodes is no stranger to either man, having worked with both during his time in WWE.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Cody posted a picture from Cardona's wedding. The AEW star is also seen with John Morrison and Brian Myers in the photo, both of whom are also former WWE Superstars.

Check out Cody Rhodes' photo below:

Cody Rhodes has been friends with Cardona for a very long time. The pair even shared the screen in AEW when Cardona was a part of the company briefly, before departing for IMPACT Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' current run in AEW

The American Nightmare is currently in possession of the AEW TNT Championship. He won the title by beating Sammy Guevara on the December 22 edition of Rampage.

In doing so, Rhodes became a three-time TNT Champion and has held the title the most number of times since the creation of the belt. Cody's win also meant that Guevara's first TNT Title reign came to an end at 87 days.

Rhodes first won the AEW TNT Title by becoming the inaugural champion. He would drop the belt to the late Brodie Lee but eventually regained the title by beating Lee in a Dog Collar Match. In the process, Cody became a two-time champion. However, his reign was brought to an end by Darby Allin.

Rhodes is currently unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship, but has already established himself as the most successful TNT Champion in the promotion's 2+ year history.

The reigning TNT Champion marked his first successful title defense by beating Ethan Page on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes winning the AEW TNT title for the third time? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

