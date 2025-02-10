PHOTO: Danhausen reunited with WWE star amid AEW TV absence

AEW star Danhausen shared pictures of him and a WWE star on social media. The Kid Curious has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year since the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. However, he has been performing at independent promotions. Recently, he appeared on ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view but wasn't featured again in the promotion.

The 34-year-old star recently clicked a couple of pictures with former AEW star Ethan Page. The latter worked in the Tony Khan-led promotion from 2021 to 2024. Despite having huge potential, the star was highly underutilized. However, after he made the jump from AEW to WWE, he was given a spot in NXT. In no time, the star won the NTX Championship and held it for 86 days.

Recently, Danhaseun posted pictures of himself and Ethan Page on X/Twitter. In one picture, the Kid Curious makes the former NXT Champion's gesture. Also, it seems that the absent AEW star's face paint wasn't on, so he photoshopped the face.

"Reunited & red lighting because evil," he wrote.

Danhausen talks about the importance of wrestling regularly

While the Kid Curious was absent from AEW, he was wrestling in multiple independent promotions. He recently revealed the reason for wrestling regularly.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Danhausen revealed that he wrestles weekly in a dark match or independent promotion to be ready whenever he is called to wrestle on TV.

"So I’d prefer to wrestle at least once a week, whether it be a dark match or whatever, just let me go out there for the crowd, do something. So that way, if you need before TV, I’m fine, I’m ready to go. Then it’s not like, oh sh*t I haven’t wrestled in three months, all of a sudden, I have to wrestle. I’m not in ring shape anymore. I don’t have a wrestling ring near where I live at all," he said.

It remains to be seen when Danhausen will return to AEW.

