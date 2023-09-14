[Photo] Disappointing crowd turnout exposed during AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center.

The show featured several top stars, including Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and Toni Storm. However, what was most noticeable was the disappointing crowd turnout.

Dynamite featured a number of top matches with thrilling matchups, such as the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament final between Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe, and Hangman Page challenging 'The Machine' Brian Cage. The show also saw Toni Storm become the number one contender for the women's world title, after winning a four-way match.

However, what was most noticeable about the show was the disappointing crowd turnout. A fan took to Twitter to share a picture that showed one-half of the arena appeared to be entirely empty, despite the star-studded card.

This is not the first time that AEW Dynamite has had to deal with low crowd turnouts. In recent months, the promotion has seen a decline in attendance at some of its shows.

However, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium saw the largest crowd in wrestling history, while their weekly attendance is not living up to the similar level of fans present in the arena.

