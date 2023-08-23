Photo: First look at AEW All In stage construction leaked

As AEW All In inches closer, fans seem eager to find out what the arena for the biggest All Elite show looks like, so here is a sneak peek from Wembley Stadium.

AEW All In continues to hype fans up with each passing week and also sets new gate records with more than 80k people expected in attendance. Well, the wait would finally end this coming Sunday, when what is advertised as the "biggest wrestling show ever" takes place.

The show is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. This is the first time a non-WWE wrestling event will fill the stadium in such a huge capacity. Furthermore, fans would also want to know about the arena's design and how it may look.

Meanwhile, a fan, who had the opportunity to visit Wembley Stadium recently, shared some snippets of the All In setup. Although it doesn't properly depict how the arena would look, it gives the fans a rough idea before the show.

AEW All In match card is well stacked

Although fans on the internet have complained about no proper build for certain matches at their biggest event yet, AEW higher-ups have managed to stack the match card with a variety of matches, having well-documented singles and multiple multi-man matches.

The show would be main-evented by MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. The match also has a great story behind it. CM Punk would also support his "real" world title against his arch-rival, Samoa Joe, at the Wembley show.

Moreover, with the upcoming show taking place inside a stadium, the company has also announced a 12-man Stadium Stampede match. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether the show manages to meet or even exceed the expectations.

