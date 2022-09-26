[Photo] Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker spotted with two top IMPACT Wrestling female stars

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker was recently spotted with two of the biggest IMPACT wrestling stars, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

Britt Baker has been an important member of AEW's women's division. She has had multiple stints across different promotions before. Throughout her career, she became close with Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, giving way to a lasting friendship.

Baker previously faced Deonna Purazzo in ROH, losing against her in a tag match held in October 2017. Furthermore, the Doctor faced Chelsea Green at the All In pay-per-view event in 2018 in a four-way match involving Madison Rayne and Tessa Blanchard.

Just hours ago, Chelsea shared a photo of the three stars on a night out on Twitter, accompanied by a simple caption.

"Our annual group photo 🤣," Chelsea tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Britt Baker is currently involved in a feud with Toni Storm, against whom she lost a match last week. It remains to be seen what is next on her agenda in the future.

Fans had a varied reaction to the photo of the AEW star with Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

While the photo was posted as a casual picture, fans were apparently stoked to see them teaming up on-screen as well.

A number of fans expressed a desire to see them forming a new stable.

Nathan Blair @MDOffBlair001 @ImChelseaGreen I look at this...and I see a wrestling stable that I want. @ImChelseaGreen I look at this...and I see a wrestling stable that I want.

Many fans also complimented the look of the three superstars on their night out.

Some Twitter users also drew attention to the boots they were wearing.

While there are currently no reported plans for the three stars to meet on-screen, they may very well be together in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether they will face off as enemies or join as allies if they reunite.

