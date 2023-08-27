Photo: Former WWE star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) spotted at AEW All In

AEW All In is just a few moments away, and the surprises have already started rolling in. During the Zero Hour pre-show, Mercedes Moné was spotted in the audience.

Following the first match of the night between Adam Cole and MJF taking on Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, the live feed cut away to Renee Paquette and her broadcast team in the gantry before the eagle-eyed reporter noticed a familiar face sitting amongst the Wembley Stadium crowd.

Mercedes has been inactive since sustaining an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale this past May. Prior to this, she was heavily linked with a move to AEW and was being touted for a possible appearance at All In.

This has not yet come to fruition, but it serves as a good sign for Tony Khan that Mercedes Moné is evidently a fan of the AEW product.