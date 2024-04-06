[Photo] Former WWE star shares a picture with Shayna Baszler amid AEW absence

An AEW star was recently spotted with Shayna Baszler at a huge show. The star being discussed is Marina Shafir.

Marina joined AEW in December 2021 and is usually present on ROH shows too. Her latest appearance happened in December 2023 when she lost to Ruby Soho on an episode of Rampage. She is also a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion between 2018 and 2021. She was featured mostly on NXT.

Recently, an event named Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X was conducted by GCW. This was held in Philadelphia, where many WWE Superstars were present either to compete or enjoy the show. Names like Nick Khan, Nia Jax, CM Punk, and many more were present in the crowd.

Shayna Baszler defeated Masha Slamovich in a well-received match. Marina Shafir also competed at the show, defeating Lindsay Snow in the women's tournament's final.

Shafir took to Instagram to share a picture with the Queen of Spades.

"Ain’t it funny? @qosbaszler," she wrote.

Josh Barnett reveals how he got Shayna Baszler to wrestle at Bloodsport X

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Josh Barnett talked about the Queen of Spades being his student, and WWE had no problem with her performing at the event.

"Hopes and prayers, they actually did line up for once," Barnett said. "I have a relationship with WWE and I have for some years. Shayna being one of my athletes, but I've actually trained and worked with a lot of athletes that have had time in WWE like Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tim Thatcher just to name a few. Just through that communication, now just seemed to be the right opportunity and they were completely amenable to sending her over. I was obviously overjoyed to be able to have my student and to have somebody that's a WWE talent in my show."

It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler ever joins AEW and wrestles Marina Shafir in the future.

