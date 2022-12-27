PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar remembers Brodie Lee in throwback image imitating legendary WWE tag team's signature pose

On December 26th, 2020, the world lost Jon Huber, who was known by AEW fans as Brodie Lee and by WWE fans as Luke Harper. Now, two years on from his tragic passing, tributes have been flooding in from around the world.

The most recent tribute came from former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), who crossed paths with the former TNT Champion in and outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Cardona took to his Twitter page to post a picture of himself and Brodie posing together at the Temple Gym in Birmingham, England. The photo below sees both men imitating the legendary DX pose popularized by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Had any fans at the Temple Gym seen these two men posing, it may have looked rather strange, as Brodie Lee was always on the opposite side of the ring when Cardona was involved.

That, of course, is if you only count matches on TV, as both men regularly teamed up together at WWE house shows during their time with the company.

Matt Cardona was involved in Brodie Lee's final pay-per-view match

As previously stated, Matt Cardona and Brodie Lee crossed paths in and out of WWE. One of the places they ran into each other was in AEW, where the two men were involved in what turned out to be a very significant occasion.

Cardona made his one and only AEW pay-per-view appearance at All Out 2020, where he teamed up with Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall to take on The Dark Order.

حسن المُزَيِّن @H7asa2n Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio Sky

AEW All Out 2020

مباراه جيد Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio SkyAEW All Out 2020مباراه جيد https://t.co/wSavEBRP8n

The match may have only been a regular eight-man tag team contest at the time, but it turned out to be Brodie's final pay-per-view match before his passing less than four months later.

Brodie's last official match of his career came on the October 7th, 2020, edition of Dynamite, where he lost his AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a dog collar match.

What are your best memories of Brodie Lee? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes