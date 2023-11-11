[Photo] Former WWE talent shows off training injury ahead of big AEW return

A former WWE talent who was a part of the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament and made his NXT in-ring debut in 2016 has seemingly injured his hand. The current AEW star in question is Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi is scheduled to be in a match on 15th November edition of AEW Dynamite. The latter will team up with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Paul Wight against The Don Callis Family in a street fight.

Recently, the 41-year-old-star posted on Twitter, showing his injured hand ahead of the match.

"Street fight training is over. The back of my hand broke when I threw it in a full swing, but it would be healed in three days. I'm looking forward! I'm in the mood! Sorry if it's not what you expected. I need to get insurance lol," wrote Kota Ibushi.

Kota Ibushi wrestled his last AEW match alongside Omega and Jericho at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in a six-man tag team match where the Don Callis Family defeated the Golden Lovers and Jericho.

Shingo Takagi talked about facing AEW's Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi

Shingo Takagi is one of the most versatile wrestlers around, and is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Shingo talked about possibility of facing Omega and Ibushi.

"[Kota] Ibushi has a record of one win and one loss, and our fight at the Tokyo Dome in July [2021] has already been postponed. He also said that it's not zero possibility. I myself have a strong desire to fight Kenny [Omega]. In all my matches, that tense atmosphere against [Katsuhiko] Nakajima was the best this year. Even though I won, it was only once, and they have more wins than me, with a singles record of one win and two losses." said Shingo Takagi.

Fans cannot wait for the street fight on AEW Dynamite happening next week, considering all the star power that will be on show.

