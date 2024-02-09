[Photo] Hilarious fan-made CM Punk graphic emerges online after The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at WWE event

A fan-made graphic involving former AEW World Champion CM Punk slapping a now-absent All Elite star, similar to WWE Superstar The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes at the recent WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, has emerged online.

At the Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of WrestleMania 40, several memorable moments went down. One of the amazing moments took place when The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter told Roman Reigns that The Brahma Bull's grandfather, the late Peter Maivia, would be ashamed of him. The Rock's new heel character is currently the most talked about thing in wrestling.

Meanwhile, people on the internet are having fun, as the aforementioned moment is seemingly meme-worthy for fans. A fan on X/Twitter shared a funny edited graphic of CM Punk slapping Jack Perry.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Punk and Perry allegedly had a backstage altercation during the AEW All In Pay-Per-View last year. The incident also resulted in Jack Perry being suspended for his actions, while CM Punk got fired from Tony Khan's promotion with cause before making his grand WWE return.

CM Punk took shots at The Rock during the WrestleMania 40 Press Event

During the Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of WrestleMania 40, CM Punk was also present on the commentary desk, as he is currently injured and out of WrestleMania. The Second City Saint also commented on The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes, urging The American Nightmare to call his shot.

"Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth, that is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble, it is his shot to call," CM Punk said.

It was definitely a hilarious moment, as The Rock reacted to Punk's comments by staring at him. Only time will tell where the story goes from here after the Press Event.

Are you excited after the events that transpired at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE