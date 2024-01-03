Photo: Jade Cargill reunites with AEW star

In an unlikely moment, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently reunited with an AEW fan-favorite performer at a recent show. The said star is Willow Nightingale, with whom Cargill appeared on the reality show Superchef Grudge Match.

Cargill is one of the most promising talents in the pro wrestling business today. Her AEW departure in September 2023, followed by her WWE signing, became the talk of the town. She even made a handful of appearances on the promotion's programming, sharing the screen with Triple H, Charlotte Flair, and more.

Expand Tweet

Though Jade Cargill hasn't wrestled for WWE yet, she has been training hard at the Performance Center. Amid this, the former TBS Champion took the time to appear on Food Network's reality series, Superchef Grudge Match. Besides Cargill, her former rival and colleague, Willow Nightingale, was also a part of the episode.

For those unaware, in June 2022, Nightingale challenged Cargill for the TBS Championship. However, despite a spirited effort, the former fell short.

Kevin Nash thinks AEW could be in trouble with CM Punk and Jade Cargill leaving for WWE

A few weeks back, on his podcast, Kliq This, Kevin Nash spoke about how WWE had improved considerably in the last few years. He added that though AEW had tons of advantages when it came into existence, performers like CM Punk and Jade Cargill jumping ship to the Triple H-run company may not bode well for their future.

"[WWE is] back on bedrock again," Nash said. "The shows are really solid, but you look at it for five years, and there were some points where [AEW] made some runs. (...) By losing Jade and losing [CM Punk], it's not gonna [be good]."

Expand Tweet

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see when WWE finally decides to have Jade Cargill set foot inside the squared circle for her first match in the company.

Do you ever see Jade Cargill going back to All Elite Wrestling down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.