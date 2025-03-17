Photo: Jim Ross reunites with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jim Ross recently reunited with a WWE Hall of Famer. The two worked together for several years.

JR and Jerry "The King" Lawler were the lead commentators of WWE during the Attitude Era. They collectively called some of the most iconic moments and matches in the company's history.

Over the years, while doing commentary together, JR and Lawler formed a strong friendship and developed mutual respect. Although both Lawler and Ross have gone their separate ways in life, their friendship remains intact.

In a recent picture shared exclusively by Jerry Lawler with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The King is seen standing next to JR at a recent event.

Check out the picture below.

Jerry Lawler is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image source: Jerry Lawler)

Jerry Lawler provided an update on his relationship with Jim Ross

Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler have not worked together in the Stamford-based promotion for several years. While they remain busy with different projects and their personal lives, they exchange heartfelt words when they see each other at wrestling conventions and autograph signings.

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, interviewed Jerry Lawler and asked him whether he still kept in touch with Ross. Lawler confirmed that the two were still friends and would be meeting each other at a convention in the future.

"Yes, I do [still talk to Jim Ross]," Lawler said. "As a matter of fact, coming up next week we're meeting up for a, I don't know what you wanna call it, an autograph session. That sorta thing. Yes [a convention], exactly, we're gonna do that." [4:03 – 4:20]

While Lawler is currently away from WWE TV, Ross is signed to All Elite Wrestling. JR recently called the world title matches at the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view. It's good to see that the two legends are still friends after all these years.

