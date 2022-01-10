Photo: Jim Ross shows off nasty injury following AEW return

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross is certainly a fighter.

Jim Ross took to social media before the All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts special to show a picture of his black eye, tweeting out:

"Oops! But I'm in Charlotte ready for a great #aewbotb on @tntdrama at 8 pm ET."

Jim Ross noted on Twitter earlier in the day that he "literally hit the wall," which explains how he ended up with the unfortunate injury. At least that didn't stop him from his job of doing commentary during Battle of the Belts last night on TNT.

Jim Ross recently defeated skin cancer

Compared to the last few months of his life, the black eye would be considered quite minor as the WWE Hall of Famer was in a battle with skin cancer in late 2021.

Not only did Good Ole JR defeat cancer, he hardly missed any time on AEW Dynamite throughout the process, truly highlighting his dedication in the face of such a scary situation.

Hopefully, this is the last of the hardships Jim Ross will face in 2022, as he deserves to have a great year with All Elite Wrestling after everything he's had to endure over the last few months.

Jim Ross continues to be the voice for All Elite Wrestling despite reports last summer that the company was planning on transitioning him out of the role and into more of an interviewer position, a report that both Tony Khan and Jim Ross denied shortly after the it came out.

