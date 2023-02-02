Photo: Jon Moxley's father makes surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley kicked things off with a match against Hangman Adam Page. Mox came out with his father for the first time in the promotion, and Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta also accompanied them.

Moxley and Hangman Adam Page's rivalry has been building up for months. The feud kicked off last year when the latter challenged the former WWE Superstar to a title match. The match came to an unexpected end as Page suffered a severe concussion.

Hangman Page made his return late last year, and the two had their rematch a couple of weeks ago. The Cowboy got his retribution by picking up the win with the Buckshot Lariat. After the match, it seemed like Moxley was severely injured.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite took place in Jon Moxley's home state of Ohio, and it was the third encounter between the three-time AEW World Champion and Hangman Page. Moxley came out through the crowd along with his father.

This is awesome!! Jon Moxley coming out with his dad!This is awesome!! #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley coming out with his dad!This is awesome!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/kLALyBK0ko

The match was brutal as both men kicked things off before the bell rang. Both battled it through the crowd and then back into the ring. Moxley was busted open early in the match.

After a good back-and-forth, the Hometown Boy stole a victory with a small package roll-up.

Things didn't seem to come to an end as both wrestlers wanted to continue to fight each other, but Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli held both of them back.

