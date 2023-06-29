[PHOTO] Keith Lee returns to his old WWE look on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee returned to one of his old WWE looks.

The Limitless One was set to team up with the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and El Hijo Del Vikingo to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia, Matt Mernard, and Angelo Parker.

For a few months, The Limitless One had shown up to the Jacksonville-based promotion with gray hair and a beard. This was a new look for the former NXT Champion.

Heading into the match tonight, the former WWE NXT Champion showed up with his old look. The gray hair was gone, and he was clean-shaven as well.

This was the first time, Keith Lee showed up in the clean shave, black hair looks on AEW television.

The trios match was the first time Vikingo, Cassidy, and Lee teamed up. All three stars had the upper hand most of the time. Former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia managed to get in some offense, but all his efforts went in vain.

Lee especially had a strong showing. Ultimately, The babyfaces performed a series of their signature moves and picked up the win.

