(Photo) Keith Lee spotted with CM Punk's recent opponent

Keith Lee is seen posing with a New Japan Pro-Wrestling star after their match together at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, whose first opponent in AEW was CM Punk earlier this year.

The Japanese legend in question is none other than Satoshi Kojima. Kojima made his first All Elite appearance at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV. He squared off against CM Punk in the first round of the Owen Hart tournament. It turned out to be a decent match, in which Punk emerged victorious to advance.

Since his match against the Second City Saint, Kojima made another appearance during the recent WrestleDream PPV. He teamed up with the AEW stars like Keith Lee, Athena, and Billie Starkz in an 8-person mixed tag match and captured the victory over the heel team of Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez.

Following their emphatic victory during the zero-hour pre-show, Kojima took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes picture posing with Keith Lee.

"I had my photo taken with Keith Lee, who I formed a team with in Seattle. I was surprised because he was so big, but he was such a kind and gentle person. I'm a big fan of his. @RealKeithLee," Satoshi Kojima shared.

Satoshi Kojima apologized to CM Punk after their match

During their Owen Hart tournament bout at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, Satoshi Kojima seemingly botched an elbow drop when Kojima's elbow accidentally hit Punk below the belt. It looked funny and dangerous at the same time.

Nevertheless, Kojima took to Twitter to publicly apologize to the Second City Saint after their PPV match.

"My elbow drop hit his c*ck. sorry. But it's not on purpose. Accident. Because I don't have that kind of technology. 💪💔。

The narrative has changed a lot since Kojima last appeared on AEW, as his former opponent, CM Punk, has been fired from the promotion by Tony Khan.

