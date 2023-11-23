[Photo] Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida looked woeful backstage after losing their titles at AEW Full Gear

Former AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida and former TBS women's champion Kris Statlander were seen together in a backstage snap after both lost their titles at the recent Full Gear PPV.

Recently, at the AEW Full Gear PPV, Kris Statlander defended her TBS women's champion against Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a three-way match. After a terrific back-and-forth encounter, The House of Black member Julia Hart successfully won the championship only at the age of 22 without even having to pin the champion.

On the other hand, Hikaru Shida defended the AEW women's world title against "Timeless" Toni Storm, and Storm became the new champion by pulling a little trick to distract the referee with the help of her butler, Luther. Yes, two new women's champions were crowned in the same pay-per-view event.

Meanwhile, both Statlander and Shida are no longer champions after carrying the women's division for the past few months. The two former champions also tag-teamed last week on Collision as champs.

Following the title loss, Kris Statlander took to the "X" social media platform to share a picture with the former AEW women's champion, Hikaru Shida, before and after losing their titles at the Full Gear PPV. Kris also wrote the following caption:

"Before and after Full Gear 😐 @shidahikaru."

What is next for Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida in AEW

Earlier this year, Kris Statlander became the TBS women's champion by ending Jade Cargill's 500+ days reign. Statlander herself had a decent reign before eventually losing it to Julia Hart at Full Gear. Moreover, Statlander has surely elevated herself to the top of the women's division this year.

On the other hand, Hikaru Shida has been the All Elite women's world champion three times, and after her loss at Full Gear, she will be great as always and could climb back to the top of the mountain once again. Only time will tell what the future has in store for both amazingly talented women.