[Photo] LA Knight reacts to a throwback picture with the late Paul Bearer and major AEW star

WWE Superstar LA Knight shared a throwback picture with an AEW star and Paul Bearer on social media recently. The star being discussed is Brian Cage.

The Mogul Embassy member has been a mainstay of AEW for nearly four years now. He has been always presented as one of the top powerhouses in the company. Meanwhile, LA Knight is one of the top megastars of WWE. He has become a must-watch superstar on WWE SmackDown.

Both these stars have traveled the world together during their initial days. In 2010, the duo were working as a tag team champions of a certain Florida promotion with Paul Bearer.

Recently, The Megastar uploaded an Instagram story featuring himself with The Machine and Paul Bearer. He hilariously reposted a story of a fan and replaced Florida with Hollywood in the message.

"@reallaknight & @briancage were the tag team champions as Natural Selection with Paul Bearer in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. There, fixed it for ya," LA shared.

Vince Russo thinks LA Knight has lost his aura

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer spoke about how The Megastar has seemingly lost his shine in recent days. LA Knight has not been seen as regularly as previously on WWE SmackDown of late.

"That might not be bad. I like that too bro, I like that too. There's a lot of bodies you could put in there. A ladder match, a lot of action. I kinda like that too. I feel as you are sitting here talking about him, I feel like he (LA Knight) has lost his shine. And Logan Paul, bro, Logan Paul is money, man. Logan Paul is money. You gotta write that bro, that's money," said Vince Russo.

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Knight was seen hunting AJ Styles to avenge his attack that happened earlier on this year's Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Do you think The Megastar will get a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section.

