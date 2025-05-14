Photo: Matt Riddle spotted with AEW star ahead of Beach Break 2025

Former WWE star Matt Riddle was recently spotted with a newly signed AEW star and a current WWE star. The Original Bro was released by WWE in 2023 despite being a crowd favorite. He was known as a controversial character backstage.

Mina Shirakawa and Kairi Sane were seen training with him. The former STARDOM star was involved in AEW multiple times, mainly during Mariah May and Toni Storm's mentor-prodigy storyline. However, for the first time, she will appear on Dynamite as an All Elite after signing with the company. She will participate in a Fatal Four-way contest on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, where she will take on the Timeless Star, AZM, and Skye Blue.

Recently on Instagram, Matt Riddle, Mina Shirakawa, and Kairi Sane were seen training together.

Matt Riddle talks about his struggle

The former United States Champion recently opened up about his setbacks when he started training for pro wrestling.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Riddle revealed that connecting with the audience was difficult, but he later did it very well.

"I'll say this - when I got into pro wrestling, I was like, 'I can hit all these moves and execute them and do them sick!' But if you're not connecting with the audience or telling a story or registering certain things and really making a connection with the audience, you're not wrestling, you're just doing moves. So I think that the hardest part for me to connect with was that. So when I started, I was like, 'I got this,' and then I just felt so awkward walking out and I didn't know what to do! Eventually, I came into my own," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Original Bro ever steps foot in the All Elite Wrestling.

