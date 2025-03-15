Photo: MJF's girlfriend celebrates special occasion with the AEW star

Today has been pronounced "MJF day" by fans because it's the AEW star's 29th birthday. His girlfriend, Alicia Atout, took to X/Twitter to mark the occasion with a wholesome photo and message.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman began dating Alicia Atout in early 2023, but the two have known each other for almost a decade. Fans became aware of their special dynamic when the former AEW World Champion jokingly called Atout "T*ts McGee from Wh*re Island" in an old interview.

Alicia took to X today to wish Maxwell a happy 29th birthday. She also called him a "pain in the a**," as you can see below:

"Happy birthday to my pain in the a**, my love, Maxwell. @the_mjf 🎂❤️"

Image credit: Alicia Atout on X/Twitter

MJF was "annoyingly persistent" in pursuing Alicia Atout

Fans were stunned when news broke that MJF had broken up with his fiancée, Naomi Rosenblum, in early 2023. It was even more shocking when rumors began to spread that he was dating Alicia Atout, whom he'd been antagonistic toward in interviews.

But it seems their rivalry ultimately blossomed into romance, and Atout has claimed that it was because Maxwell was "annoyingly persistent." Speaking on AEW Unrestricted last year, she revealed how they got together:

"He is just so annoyingly persistent that he just bogged me down, and bogged me down. He always says in promos and when addressing the audience he gets everything that he wants and that just so happened to be the case over here, so now this where we're at."

Friedman has always maintained his heel persona outside the ring, which is one of the things that makes fans gravitate toward him. He's rarely seen smiling in photos, even with his real-life girlfriend, but it can be assumed that the two share a sweet relationship behind the scenes.

