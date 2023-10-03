[Photo] MJF shares workout picture with top female AEW star

AEW World Champion MJF raised eyebrows as he was spotted with none other than the TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

Statlander returned at Double or Nothing in May 2023 and dethroned Jade Cargill, ending her remarkable undefeated streak of 60-0 to claim the TBS title. Since then, she has been a great force in the women's division of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The unexpected alliance between Statlander and MJF came to light when the AEW World Champion shared a photo on Twitter of their workout session with a cheeky caption.

"I hate her," MJF tweeted.

Interestingly, it seems that their connection goes beyond the gym, as Statlander revealed in a recent interview that MJF played a pivotal role in securing her opportunity with AEW by recommending her.

Kris Statlander and MJF both came from the Create A Pro wrestling school run by Brian Myers and Pat Buck.

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander ends another streak in the promotion

Kris Statlander has once again proven her dominance in All Elite Wrestling. Following her iconic victory over Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing, she faced the House of Black's Julia Hart at WrestleDream PPV in Seattle.

Julia Hart entered the ring with an impressive 28-0 win streak since embracing the dark side. Nevertheless, Kris Statlander showcased her wrestling skills, triumphing over Hart and retaining her TBS Championship.

Statlander's reign continues not only as TBS Champion but as a streak-breaker, having now halted the winning momentum of a second major star.

It will be interesting to see who she faces next and if she can continue her dominance in the promotion.

