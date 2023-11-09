PHOTO: MJF teases "The Bidding War of 2024" during AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF has seemingly hinted at the "Bidding War of 2024" on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is undoubtedly a generational talent in pro wrestling. Being only in his late 20s, The Devil seems to have figured out what it takes to be one of the best in the business. He is currently the longest reigning AEW World Champion and one of the biggest homegrown stars of the All Elite promotion.

Meanwhile, MJF's contract with Tony Khan's promotion is allegedly set to expire by the beginning of 2024. He has also repeatedly mentioned the "Bidding War of 2024" and claimed that major promotions like WWE would be willing to pay him big money to sign with them.

To intensify the speculations even more, The AEW World Champion seemingly hinted at the "Bidding War" on the latest episode of Dynamite. During the opening segment backstage, he wore a jacket with "2024" written on it.

Moreover, Maxwell also successfully defended his world title against Daniel Garcia in the opening match on Dynamite. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Devil.