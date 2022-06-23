Photo: Multiple AEW stars spotted backstage with Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada finally made his highly-anticipated AEW debut on this week's Dynamite.

On this week's Dynamite, Jay White and Adam Cole ganged up on Adam Page following his win over Silas Young. Switchblade made it clear that neither Page nor Cole were getting a shot at his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Midway through the beatdown, Kazuchika Okada's music hit on TBS as he came to save Page. The two men fought off White and Cole and stared down each other.

Shortly after his arrival, The Rainmaker posed for a photo backstage alongside his CHAOS stablemates Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy.

CHAOS primarily works in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and currently has Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Robbie Eagles, Tomohiro Ishii, and other prominent names as members.

The Okada-led faction expanded in AEW when Chuck Taylor and Trent rejoined the group along with other members of Best Friends, including Wheeler Yuta.

However, the reigning Ring of Honor Pure Champion eventually joined the Blackpool Combat Club after being recruited by William Regal, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley into the group.

Kazuchika Okada will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door

While Jay White claimed that no one would touch his IWGP Title, that is not true. Soon after Okada's debut, AEW confirmed a Fatal Four-Way title match between him, The Switchblade, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page.

Okada recently lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to White at NJPW's Dominion 6.12 show after the latter pinned The Rainmaker following a Blade Runner.

Okada will enter this year's G1 Climax Tournament as a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion if he wins at Forbidden Door. He will share the A Block with Jeff Cobb, JONAH, Tom Lawlor, AEW's Lance Archer, and more.

Fans will have to tune in to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26 to see who walks away with the IWGP Title.

