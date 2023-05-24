Photo: Popular AEW star's wife announces she's having a second baby 

An AEW star is set to welcome new life into the world soon.

The star in question is none other than Brian Cage. The 39-year-old star has been around the world in his wrestling career, having performed in multiple promotions since 2004. He also had a short stint with the WWE developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, from where he was released in 2009.

Since then, he has wrestled in companies like Lucha Libre and IMPACT wrestling, eventually ending up in AEW. While he is considered one of the strongest powerhouses on Tony Khan's roster, he has not won any titles in the brand other than the unsanctioned FTW belt. It was only after his addition to the ROH roster that he became one-third of the World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, alongside Kaun and Toa Liona.

Aside from his wrestling pursuits, Brian Cage's wife recently announced that she is expecting. This will be their second child together, their first being a daughter. In a recent Instagram post, Melissa Santos shared a photo of her baby bump alongside the happy announcement.

"Soooooo, what had happened was. 🤣🤣 Baby Cage is coming to a ring near you. #Novemberbaby #mommyof2 #pregnancyannouncement."

We at Sportskeeda extend our hearty congratulations to the couple and hope for the best.

What do you think of Brian Cage's AEW run so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes