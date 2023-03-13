Photo: Popular AEW star spotted with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax for the first time

Ex-WWE Superstar Nia Jax was recently spotted alongside an AEW star.

Nia Jax was signed by the Stamford-based Promotion in 2014, where she first began appearing in NXT. Her in-ring talent and charismatic presence quickly got her over with fans. She moved to the main roster in 2016, continuing her steady rise to the top and was able to bag the RAW Women's Champion and the Tag Team Titles twice.

Her style and physical presence has previously been compared to that of AEW star Nyla Rose. Nyla is apparently quite a big fan of the former WWE Superstar. Taking to Twitter, she posted a picture of herself with Nia Jax with an enthusiastic caption:

"We finally met y’all 🙈🙈🥰@LinaFanene @bigeventny," Nyla Rose tweeted.

Nyla Rose is currently signed to AEW, where she signed in 2019. While she is currently not featured regularly on TV, she was once the AEW Women's World Champion. Her latest match saw her take on Riho on Rampage, which she narrowly lost.

A WWE veteran wants Nia Jax to return to action

Nia Jax made her return to the Stamford-based Promotion during this year's Royal Rumble. This prompted former writer Vince Russo to comment about the retired star.

When Nia Jax was released from WWE in 2021, she had a significant run in Vince McMahon's regime. Her re-appearance earlier this year led to Vince Russo expressing the wish to see her in a tag team with Piper Niven. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"If it's me, bro, if it's me, like next week, I'm booking Nia Jax. I love this, I love this, what is it? Piper Niven now, with no explanation, no no no, she's Piper Niven. Bro, if it's me, I'm taking Nia Jax and I'm taking Piper Niven and I am squashing these two girls next week, ending their run as tag team champions forever," said Russo [28:40 – 30]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Jax will re-sign with the company in the near future.

Do you think Nia Jax should join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes