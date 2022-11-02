Photo: Popular AEW star spotted with WWE commentator Byron Saxton

WWE commentator Byron Saxton may have opened his own personal forbidden door as he was spotted on social media with AEW star Lance Archer.

Archer and Saxton have a long history together, having both been part of the WWE roster in the early 2010s, predominantly as members of the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system.

Now the two have had a catch-up as Archer took to his Twitter account to showcase himself and the WWE commentator chatting to each other.

"The history behind this stand off is a Book all to itself! @ByronSaxton #forbiddendoor," tweeted @LanceHoyt.

During their time in FCW, Archer and Saxton only ever had brief interactions on camera, with their only recorded match together coming in August 2010 when they competed against each other in a battle royale match which also contained WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso and All Elite Wrestling performer Trent Beretta.

Lance Archer is currently on a winning streak in AEW

Having represented AEW in the annual NJPW G1 Climax tournament, Lance Archer is currently trying to find his way back into the main event picture in All Elite Wrestling.

He is doing this by putting together a winning streak on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation, with his most recent win coming on the October 25, 2022, edition of Dark against Iseah Brown, who he defeated in under four minutes.

Archer is currently on a six-match winning streak in singles competition in AEW, with his last defeat coming at the hands of Wardlow on April 27, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

The Murderhawk Monster has only lost a total of three singles matches in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. With the World Title Eliminator Tournament around the corner, the former IWGP United States Champion might be looking to end his year on a high note by bagging himself a shot at the AEW World Championship.

