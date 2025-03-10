Photo: Renee Paquette spotted with ex-WWE name at AEW Revolution 2025

Many former WWE names occasionally attend All Elite Wrestling shows and former SmackDown and NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo was present backstage at AEW Revolution. Renee Paquette posted a story with the former WWE commentator.

Ad

Mauro Ranallo was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2015 to 2020. He was a play-by-play commentator for Friday Night SmackDown and then moved to NXT before his departure from the promotion. Mauro has done commentary for TNA, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and most recently, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's boxing match since his departure.

On Instagram, Renee Paquette posted a story with Mauro Ranallo. It could turn out to be interesting, as Mauro's commentary could add a lot to the AEW product if the promotion is willing to sign him.

Ad

Trending

Renee Paquette's Instagram story with Mauro Ranallo [Source: Paquette's Instagram story]

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

JBL on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE

In 2017, JBL mocked Mauro Ranallo on a show after Ranallo won the best announcer award from the Wrestling Observer. This led to Mauro Ranallo's absence from television which put heat on John Bradshaw Layfield.

Ad

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL clarified that his rant about Mauro Ranallo was a work and denied being responsible for Mauro's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I'm a heel commentator," JBL said. "I did this rant on Bring It to the Table, which literally was a one hundred percent work about a poll that I had never seen before. Certainly wasn't upset about it. Well, then, all of a sudden, all this stuff came out that I ran off Mauro Ranallo out of WWE, which WWE, to my benefit, did a big, long study about why Mauro left, internal, from what they told me. My name was never mentioned in it." [1:53:56 – 1:54:23]

We will have to wait and see if Mauro Ranallo makes a return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future. He could also sign with AEW due to his recent backstage appearance at the Revolution PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback