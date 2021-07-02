Photo: Sammy Guevara posts heartfelt message after coming up short during AEW Dynamite

The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara believes he will bounce back dominantly after suffering a loss during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show recently returned to its Wednesday night slot, and Tony Khan booked a first-ever singles AEW match between MJF and Sammy Guevara. The main event clash received critical acclaim, as both men delivered every possible maneuver in their arsenal to put each other down. In the end, MJF stood tall, thanks to Shawn Spears and Wardlow for their timely interference to manipulate the outcome.

Following his loss, Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note with his fans. The Spanish God stated that he has been putting his body on the line for 11 years and will continue to do so since it's in his blood.

"I gave it my all. Every time I got the opportunity to wrestle I give it my all. That's all I ever known how to do. All or nothing. This will be my 11th year doing this professionally. A lot of bumps, bruises, blood, sweat, tears and so so much more than anyone will ever see have gone into this. I feel pretty banged up, yesterday wasn't my night but that doesn't mean tomorrow won't be. So I will continue on this path. I will heal up and be back. And mark my words Sammy Guevara will be Champion in AEW," wrote Sammy Guevara.

Sammy Guevara made it clear that despite coming up short this past Wednesday, he'll be back better than ever.

The Spanish God concluded the letter by saying that he will become a champion in AEW one day.

Sammy Guevara could soon come after Shawn Spears

If Shawn Spears hadn't hit Sammy Guevara with a chair shot this week, the outcome could have been different. If we turn back the clock, Guevara pinned Spears to win the Stadium Stampede match for his team at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Since then, The Chairman has targeted The Spanish God on numerous occasions.

Based on their recent equation, the company could be heading towards a possible storyline between Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears. Fans will have to wait until next week to see if AEW pulls the trigger on this rivalry.

