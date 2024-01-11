[Photo] Samoa Joe unveils new AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe has just come out with his new AEW World Championship. This would mean that MJF's Triple B would now be nowhere in sight.

During the post-show media scrum for Worlds End, Joe revealed his intentions to get rid of the previous belt that was custom-made for Friedman, as a new champion was holding the title.

During his entrance for his segment earlier tonight, Samoa Joe looked ready for business with the new title around his shoulder.

The belt has returned to the black strap after sporting a brown one. The main plate remained the same, but the custom-side plates for the champion were spotted by many fans as a new feature.

Joe also revealed that he was thinking about his possible first challenger for the AEW Title and wanted to change the protocols for his opponents.

He said he did not want to hear people whining on the microphone or calling him out on social media for a challenge. Joe wants his challengers to be worthy of this time.

It will be interesting to see whether Samoa Joe's run as a champion will be dominant or if someone comes to spoil this reign.

