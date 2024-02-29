[Photo] Skye Blue has an awkward moment with a fan during live AEW TV

Skye Blue is one of the most promising stars of the AEW women's division. The current Warrior Wrestling Women's Champions recently shared an awkward moment with a fan on live TV during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Skye Blue took on Kris Statlander on the February 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite. The former TBS Champion defended her title against Blue on the October 14, 2023, episode of Collision. The latter evened up the score by defeating Statlander on the December 27, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

The rubber match between the two women was highly competitive throughout. Statlander lifted Blue with a military press at one point and threw her over the barricade. The 24-year-old star crashed into fans in attendance.

A user on X shared a photograph of the spot from Dynamite, which showed the awkward moment between Skye Blue and an audience member on whom she landed.

Blue would pick up the win over Statlander due to interference from her tag partner and ally, Julia Hart. The reigning TBS Champion struck the Best Friends member with her title, opening the way for the Chicago native to hit the Code Blue for the victory.

