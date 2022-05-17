Photo: Sting spotted with former WWE star

Sting is a childhood hero to many in the wrestling industry, with various wrestlers crediting the WWE Hall of Famer as the reason they got into the business. With this in mind, one former WWE star made a dream of his come true by getting a photo with The Icon.

The star in question is JTG. The former member of Cryme Tyme was a huge star in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era alongside tag team partner Shad Gaspard.

Since his departure from WWE in 2014, JTG has traveled around various independent promotions and fan conventions. At one of these recent conventions, the former WWE star managed to grab a quick snap with the 63-year old, who was signing autographs for fans.

JTG posted a photo of him and Sting to social media, where The Icon was more than happy to respond with a fistbump emoji, followed by his signature scorpion.

Sting has been living his best life since joining AEW

At the ripe old age of 63, you would think that perhaps it would be best for someone like the WWE Hall of Famer to take it easy on his body after decades of punishment. However, since joining AEW, that simply hasn't happened.

As a mentor to young daredevil Darby Allin, perhaps the risk-taking protege has rubbed off on "The Icon" as he has taken some of the biggest risks of his entire career since signing with AEW in December 2020.

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP 62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯 My boy @Sting is one crazy ass SOB!62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯 My boy @Sting is one crazy ass SOB! 💥 62 years young and still DOMINATING! Did you see AEW’s Revolution on Sunday? 🤯💥💎 https://t.co/J42badMXcA

One of the biggest risks the WWE Hall of Famer has taken so far in his AEW run took place at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view, where the 63-year old dived from a balcony through a set of tables, plus Andrade El Idolo.

