[Photo] Sting spotted with multiple WWE Hall of Famers

Former WCW Champion Sting shared a snippet with WWE Hall of Famers and also an absent AEW star in a recent public appearance in Alabama.

Sting is one of the most respected legends in the entire pro wrestling industry. The Icon has proven time and again why he is one of the greatest of all time. Furthermore, he is still going strong in the ring even in his 60s, which makes him immortal as well.

Meanwhile, The Icon got snapped with some WWE Hall of Famers and also current AEW stars during a recent public appearance in Alabama. The legends alongside Sting happen to be his former rival in WCW, Kevin Nash, and the Hardcore legend, Mick Foley.

In another picture, The Franchise was spotted with absent AEW star Danhausen along with Ruby Soho. Interestingly, Sting was seen with a red face paint after a long time.

He took to Twitter to share the pictures along with the following caption:

"Thank you, Alabama! 🤘🏼🦂"

The Icon recently wrestled teaming up with Darby Allin, who considers him his mentor to take on the team of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

Only time will tell what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer in the remainder of his wrestling career.