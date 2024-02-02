Photo: Taya Valkyrie reunites with former WWE star before AEW Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie posts a picture on social media alongside a former WWE Superstar ahead of Dynamite. The star being discussed is Taryn Terrell (FKA Tiffany).

Taryn is a former champion in WWE's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling Champion, where she wrestled under the ring name Tiffany. She is also a former TNA Knockouts Champion. After performing in the industry for 15 years, she retired from the wrestling business in 2022.

The latest installment of Dynamite was held in New Orleans, which also happens to be the hometown of Terrell. Recently, Valkyrie took to Twitter to post a picture with Taryn Terrell.

"When in New Orleans, you know I had to get coffee with the Queen !!!! So happy we got to catch up Perfect little happiness boost before tonight’s #AEWDynamite!!!" Valkyrie shared.

Taya Valkyrie recalls WWE rejecting her pitch

Valkyrie briefly wrestled under the ring name Franky Monet on WWE NXT in 2021.

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Taya revealed that she insisted on not changing her name to Franky. However, WWE rejected her pitch and renamed her anyway.

"I was fighting so hard for 'Taya Valkyrie.' Oh, my god. I went to bat for her over and over again and just kept getting 'No, no, no, Even variations of it. I was going to use my first shoot name and then Valkyrie. I was trying all these different combinations of things because this is who I've been for 12 years, almost 13 years. I felt like that's who the fans know, which made it even harder because I felt like Taya kind of died for a second. She kind of was taken to jail. She was nowhere to be seen. It was crazy."

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Taya Valkyrie star lost to Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match.

