Photo: The Young Bucks share rare images with top AEW star following win on Dynamite

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) recently shared some backstage photos alongside Kenny Omega following this week's AEW Dynamite.

During the show's main event, The Elite squared off against Will Ospreay and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Omega nailed the V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel on Fletcher to secure the victory for his team.

As the show went off the air, The Cleaner cut a heartfelt promo for the promotion's fans in Chicago, Illinois. However, it was ruined by the United Empire as they blindsided The Elite, with Ospreay hitting several steel chair shots on Omega.

The heated altercation didn't stop the trio from celebrating their victory backstage, as they shared some pictures via Twitter. However, they also exhibited the effects of their high-octane bout and the subsequent attack by Ospreay and the Aussie Open.

Check out the photos below:

With their latest win, The Elite have advanced to the finals of the ongoing tournament, which will take place this Sunday at All Out 2022. The popular faction awaits the winner of the semifinals on Friday's Rampage between Dark Order and Best Friends.

Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks update their Twitter bio yet again

The Young Bucks have a penchant for updating their Twitter bio following a significant event concerning the tandem.

After their victory earlier in the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, Matt and Nick Jackson claimed they were destined to capture the inaugural title on September 4.

Here's what their new bio states:

"Trios titles coming home. We alrdy promised our children."

Check it out below:

The updated Twitter bio of Young Bucks.

With the other finalist for the contest yet to be decided, it will be interesting to see if The Bucks can deliver on their promise of winning the coveted gold at All Out 2022.

Do you think The Elite will win the AEW World Trios Championship at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

