Top AEW champions post embarrassing Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston pictures 

There's no stopping AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks from demeaning Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. After repeatedly taking shots at them through their tweets, the duo went a step ahead this time and posted some embarrassing photos of Moxley and Kingston.

The Young Bucks are scheduled to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Taking to Twitter, they shared Moxley's infamous pink hair photo from his WWE match against Val Venis back in 2007. The Young Bucks also shared a picture of Kingston, in which he looks considerably older than he actually is.

The tweet has resulted in some hilarious fan reactions, who instead posted some pictures of The Young Bucks from the time they worked as jobbers in WWE. Check out a few of the responses below:

I understand the headband now. pic.twitter.com/vLzQwwxhUP — Wear a maskhausen! (@jjjetplane) May 27, 2021

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final stop before Double or Nothing 2021, and fans can expect Moxley and Kingston to lay their hands on the champions for publicly disrespecting them on Twitter.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's partnership in AEW

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's association began after the latter came to Moxley's rescue at AEW Revolution. They found common ground due to their differences with The Elite and decided to officially join forces to take the faction down.

Although they have only been teaming up for a few months now, Moxley and Kingston have displayed fantastic chemistry. With a capacity crowd in attendance this Sunday, a win for the challengers would surely please the fans.

What do you think about the pictures The Young Bucks posted on Twitter? Can Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston become the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.