Photo: Top AEW star spotted with popular Hollywood actor and WWE legend Kevin Nash's co-star

AEW star Britt Baker was recently spotted with top Hollywood actor and Kevin Nash's co-star, Channing Tatum, at the Kulture City event.

Baker was one of the many AEW and WWE Superstars to attend the Kulture City Ball. The event is hosted by a non-profit organization that caters to providing assistance to those suffering from sensory processing disorders.

Kevin Nash, in addition to competing in the ring, also dabbed in a bit of acting. He had roles in popular shows like The Punisher, Dead or Alive, and is most notably known for his portrayal of Ernest in the Magic Mike movie series alongside Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey. In February this year, another movie featuring Nash and Tatum was released.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry, Jade Cargill and many others from the AEW roster were present for the Kulture City Ball. The former AEW Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to share an image of herself alongside the popular actor:

Twitter had mixed reactions to the photo of Britt Baker and Kevin Nash's renowned co-star

While Britt Baker was present at the event, her real-life boyfriend and fellow AEW star Adam Cole was not in sight. The two made their dating lives public when Cole joined Tony Khan's promotion.

The wrestling fraternity instantly took to Twitter to share some hilarious and adorable reactions to the AEW star's photo.

One fan shared a gif of Cole looking completely shocked:

Kevin Nash continues to make sporadic appearances in WWE. He also recently heaped praise on CM Punk and Wardlow for their skills in the ring. Nash additionally has his own wrestling podcast and takes up acting on the side.

What do you think of Britt Baker's image with the actor? Sound off in the comments.

