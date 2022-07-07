Create
Photo: Top champion seemingly takes a jibe at 26-year-old star following Wardlow's TNT Championship victory on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow won the TNT Championship on Dynamite after beating Scorpio Sky!
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
Modified Jul 07, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Dax Harwood seemingly took a shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF to AEW fans, following Wardlow's historic win on this week's Dynamite.

In the opening match of this week's show, Mr. Mayhem defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood shared an incredible backstage photo of FTR and Wardlow with their respective championships. Interestingly enough, he also captioned the tweet as "Pinnacle."

Check out the photo of FTR and Wardlow with their respective championships below:

Pinnacle https://t.co/y5SD4SNzVS

For those unaware, The Pinnacle was a group formed by MJF back in March 2021.

The five primary members of the faction were MJF, Harwood, Wheeler, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears. They were most notably known for feuding against Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

What happened to AEW star MJF and The Pinnacle?

Throughout early 2022, there were signs of tension between MJF and Wardlow. It eventually led to several issues within The Pinnacle, with Mr. Mayhem hinting at possibly betraying his "boss."

After weeks of humiliation by MJF, Wardlow finally snapped at Revolution 2022 as he refused to assist The Pinnacle leader in his Dog Collar Match against CM Punk.

Shortly afterward, the current TNT Champion's disassociation with The Pinnacle was confirmed on an episode of Dynamite. Also, FTR kicked long-term manager Tully Blanchard out of the group after a backstage argument.

.@Realwardlow FINALLY got his hands on @The_MJF last night at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Order then replay & watch this history-making PPV on @bleacherreport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com! https://t.co/9FHoSfWCrT

Meanwhile, at Double or Nothing 2022. Wardlow comprehensively defeated MJF in a highly awaited singles match.

However, hours before the pay-per-view, MJF had no-showed a meet-and-greet. It occurred after months of reported tension between The Salt of the Earth and Tony Khan regarding the AEW star's current contract.

In the aftermath of Double or Nothing, MJF cut a controversial promo on Dynamite, demanding to be fired from AEW. He also took multiple digs at Tony Khan.

