PHOTO: WWE Superstar Bayley spotted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 with former RAW Superstars

WWE star Bayley was spotted with her former colleagues Sasha Banks, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The Role Model was in Japan to support Banks' NJPW x STARDOM debut. The former WWE star is now known as Mercedes Mone and confronted KAIRI in her first appearance.

She also challenged KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship on February 18, 2023. The two will collide in San Jose at Battle in the Valley. Meanwhile, Harwood, who lost the IWGP World Tag Team Championship at the Tokyo Dome, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Cash Wheeler, Mone, and Bayley.

Check out the photo below:

FTR has been on a losing streak in AEW and outside the company. They recently dropped the Ring of Honor and the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Harwood and Wheeler lost the IWGP World Tag Team Championship to Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto in an incredible match. This was their first-ever Wrestle Kingdom appearance, and they ended up suffering a big loss.

Rumors have suggested that FTR could return to WWE in 2023 upon the expiration of their current contracts.

Do you think FTR will go back to WWE in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes