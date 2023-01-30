Photo: WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin shows off AEW star-inspired look on social media

WWE star Gigi Dolin recently took to her social media to send a message to Penelope Ford.

Ford is currently signed to AEW, where she works alongside her real-life partner, Kip Sabian. Dolin, meanwhile, is part of The Toxic Attraction on NXT.

Dolin recently took inspiration from the AEW star, as she revealed the same via her Instagram handle.

"@the_penelopeford inspired todays look," wrote Dolin.

Check out a screengrab of Gigi Dolin's message to Penelope Ford:

Ford has competed in a handful of matches in AEW. In fact, she has already shared the ring with top names like Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, Athena, and current AEW World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

However, in recent months, Ford has mostly focused on her being a valet/manager for Sabian. The 30-year-old star was recently unsuccessful in capturing the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Orange Cassidy.

Gigi Dolin will be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship

Gigi Dolin is currently working under WWE NXT, where she is still part of The Toxic Attraction despite Mandy Rose's departure. Dolin has primarily been in a tag team with Jacy Jayne, but the two women have finally started focusing on their singles careers.

A few weeks ago on NXT, Dolin and Jayne became joint #1 contenders of the WWE NXT Women's Championship by winning a Women's Battle Royal. They will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the title at the upcoming Vengeance Day show.

WWE has also teased the idea of a split between Jayne and Dolin. Jayne, in particular, has expressed her frustrations towards her long-term tag team partner. However, last week on NXT TV, the Toxic Attraction duo swerved fans and took out Perez ahead of their Triple Threat Match.

