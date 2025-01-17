[Photos] MJF and Mercedes Mone unexpectedly meet outside AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 17, 2025 10:29 GMT
MJF (L) and Mercedes Mone (R). (Image via Friedman and Mone
MJF (left); Mercedes Mone (right). (Image credits: The stars' Instagram)

AEW star Mercedes Mone is currently having the run of her career. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Furthermore, she became the new Undisputed British Women's Champion at the recent Wrestle Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Like The CEO, one of Tony Khan's most reliable wrestlers is MJF. The Salt of the Earth is a former AEW World Champion and AEW International Champion. He also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring six consecutive times. He's currently in a rivalry with Jeff Jarrett and the two men will probably lock horns soon.

Interestingly, Mone and MJF recently met at CAP-Create A Pro Wrestling Academy, a wrestling school run by Pat Buck. In the latest edition of Mone Mag, the former WWE star explained how this unlikely meetup happened:

"I swung by CAP-Create A Pro Wrestling Academy, run by Pat Buck, someone I’ve worked with since WWE. I love getting down and training with folks from all corners of the globe. And guess what? I even bumped into an AEW superstar there, MJF! Talk about a fun surprise—yeah, baby, baby!" wrote Mercedes Mone. [H/T: Mone Mag]

Mone and MJF together. (Image credits: Mone Mag)
Mone and MJF at CAP-Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. (Image credits: Mone Mag)
It looks like the two individuals deeply respect each other. It will be interesting to see if they work together on-screen in the future.

Mercedes Mone on her appearance on Sherri

A few days back, the former Sasha Banks appeared on a popular talk show called Sherri. Its host is Sherri Shepherd and The CEO has a fun yet meaningful interaction. Furthermore, Mone wrote about this in her weekly newsletter:

"My appearance on Sherri Shepherd was, of course, fun but also meaningful. Being on the show and chatting about my life was great. We talked cousin Snoop, brother Joshua, life and career," wrote the 32 year old on her experience. [H/T: Mone Mag]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

2024 was a fruitful year for Mercedes Mone and hopefully, she will become a much bigger star this year.

