AEW seemingly planning for a huge rematch in 2022 featuring current champion Britt Baker: Reports

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW could be aiming for a rematch between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in 2022.

While nothing is officially confirmed, the report suggests that a rematch between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa could go down at Revolution. Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW currently plans for the match to take place early next year.

#AEW Did anyone else notice how Britt Baker hesitated to superkick Thunder Rosa?She realized what would happen if she did. Britt is clearly avoiding Rosa and, as long as she has another title to defend, she won't be a problem in the future.Losing Jamie Hayter is worth it. Did anyone else notice how Britt Baker hesitated to superkick Thunder Rosa? She realized what would happen if she did. Britt is clearly avoiding Rosa and, as long as she has another title to defend, she won't be a problem in the future. Losing Jamie Hayter is worth it. #AEW https://t.co/w35hS0KJdS

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa were in the ring. However, the two weren't in a match, and Baker tried her best to ruin Rosa's chances of progressing in the ongoing AEW TBS Championship Tournament.

Rosa beat Jamie Hayer but, during the match, Baker tried to superkick her rival. The AEW Women's Champion accidentally hit Hayter, which allowed Rosa to pick up the win.

Baker and Rosa previously faced each other in a brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out Anything Goes Match. They took each other to the limit in the first-ever women's main event of AEW Dynamite. Eventually, the reigning AEW Women's Champion defeated Rosa.

Baker heads into Revolution 2022 as the champion and could defend her title against Rosa.

Britt Baker first has to defend her title against Riho

On this week's AEW Rampage, Britt Baker lost to Riho. The two faced off in a Black Friday Deal Match and, if Riho won, she'd earn herself a future shot at the women's championship.

As it turned out, Riho defeated Britt Baker and will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship. The championship match is yet to be officially confirmed, but expect Riho, a former AEW Women's Champion, to be a legitimate threat.

Edited by Abhinav Singh