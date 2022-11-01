Popular AEW faction member extends an invitation to MJF for an alliance

The Acclaimed has seemingly teased AEW star MJF's inclusion in the stable, albeit playfully.

The Salt of the Earth has been on a roll since he made his surprise return at the All Out pay-per-view. Taking control of the Casino Chip upon his first appearance after a long absence, MJF secured a title shot for the AEW World Championship.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has been embroiled in a feud with Jon Moxley over the last few weeks. He is scheduled to cash in on his casino chip at Full Gear, claiming to take down Moxley.

However, the Long Island native's arrival has raised some questions about his former stable, The Pinnacle. With Wardlow being on his own as the TNT Champion after an explosive feud with MJF and FTR establishing themselves separately, the stable seems all but defunct.

This situation has prompted fans to ask whether Maxwell was going to create or join a new stable. Surprisingly, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to ask the same question while implying that The Acclaimed could be a viable option.

"MJF, 4th member of The Acclaimed??? ✂️✂️✂️"

You can check out the full tweet below:

While it may seem like a long shot, wilder things have happened in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Acclaimed will gain a new member soon.

Another AEW faction recently betrayed MJF

Although MJF does not see himself as a part of 'The Firm' led by Stokely Hathaway, the faction was still on the Long Island native's side.

Last week, Stokely seemed to sever all ties with Maxwell as he went against the latter's explicit instructions of not hurting Jon Moxley.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. MJF fired Stokely Hathaway for ordering The Firm to attack Jon Moxley after the match was over, when MJF told him NOT to.Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. #AEWDynamite MJF fired Stokely Hathaway for ordering The Firm to attack Jon Moxley after the match was over, when MJF told him NOT to.Did we see a double turn? MJF a babyface & William Regal a heel & betraying The BCC? AEW left us a cliffhanger. Very interesting storytelling. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/jTFYb6goLI

This led to a clash between Stokely and MJF, resulting in the latter getting attacked by multiple members of The Firm.

Does this mean MJF will turn into a babyface soon? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see MJF in the Acclaimed? Sound off in the comments below!

