Popular AEW faction officially ended its friendship with Hangman Page on Dynamite?

In an electrifying turn of events on this week's episode of Dynamite, tensions ran high as Hangman Page and The Elite faced an unexpected challenge from The Dark Order.

The backstage area was abuzz with anticipation as Hangman Page took center stage, announcing a trios open challenge on behalf of his faction. However, before The Elite could fully revel in their moment, Dark Order crashed the scene, determined to make their mark.

Fueled by a surge of confidence, John Silver bravely stepped forward to answer the open challenge. A wave of excitement swept through the crowd as the Dark Order made their intentions clear - they were here to fight.

Silver's partner, Alex Reynolds, wasted no time expressing his disappointment, reminding Hangman Page that they were not just opponents for the night but friends turned adversaries.

While the former AEW World Champion attempted to diffuse the situation, apologizing for his actions, the Dark Order clarified that apologies alone would not suffice. They wanted more than words; they craved a chance to prove themselves against Hangman and his esteemed allies, The Young Bucks.

With the stage set for an explosive showdown, the anticipation for this clash between the former friends-turned-foes has reached a fever pitch.

