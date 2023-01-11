Popular AEW star apparently has "no interest" in signing with Triple H-led WWE 

It has emerged that AEW star Danhausen said he had no interest in joining WWE.

ROH released the popular star as the brand went on hiatus in 2021. At the time, he was one of the company's most popular stars. He went on to debut and sign with AEW. He is now aligned with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, often making cameos in their matches.

As can always be the case when someone makes a name for themselves in the wrestling world, the question has been raised whether Danhausen could have or will join WWE.

However, in a profile for the New York Times, he said that he "had no interest in signing with WWE."

Danhausen last competed in an AEW ring at Full Gear. He teamed up with Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, and Rocky Romero to face The Factory.

In the process, he debuted a darker side and presentation to win the bout for his team.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Tony Khan spoke about his decision to sign Danhausen to AEW

Also in the profile, Tony Khan shared his thoughts on signing Danhausen.

He explained that he felt the hardcore audience amassed was a driving factor as it provided them with the built-in fanbase on TV.

“I like to take people’s presentation once it’s gotten over, once it’s gotten popular and been accepted,” Tony Khan said. "If you find people that have gotten over with a smaller, hard-core audience, often if you give them a chance on national television, the hard-core audience will vouch for them.” (H/T New York Times)

Tony Khan was also asked about the pairing of HOOK and Danhausen at Double or Nothing last year. He said that "a very smart person" had suggested the idea.

Would you like to see Danhausen join WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes