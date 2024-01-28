Popular AEW star brutally assaulted backstage

A popular AEW star has just been attacked backstage and left bloodied up. He was set to compete earlier tonight, but it seems this would not be the case anymore. The star is Daniel Garcia.

Tonight, Garcia was set to team up with FTR to take on The House of Black in an Escape the Cage Elimination Match. This match would culminate the back-and-forth exchanges between the two parties.

Tonight on AEW Collision, cameras rushed backstage after Matt Menard was heard shouting for help as he was beside his friend Daniel Garcia, who was bloodied on the floor. A steel barricade was seen next to them, which could be the weapon used for the attack.

The assailant was not revealed at the moment, but it can be assumed to be the care of The House of Black.

A clip of the moment can be seen here.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are left without a third man for the main event tonight, but there is still time for them to find a replacement to help them go to war with The House of Black.

