"It was crazy. It was wild"- Popular AEW star claims CM Punk's actions surprised him

CM Punk saying 'Send Hook' on AEW Dynamite will go down as a historic moment in AEW history. For the AEW rookie and second-generation star, it was a "wild" and "crazy" moment.

One of the first feuds in which CM Punk was involved in All Elite Wrestling was against Team Taz. He challenged the Human Suplex Machine to send any member from his faction, including Hook. The statement became a huge internet meme as the Second City Saint eventually battled to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage.

Hook, in an interview with Mashable, said the following about the meteoric rise in his popularity:

"I didn't know that Punk was going to call me out, I was taken by surprise. It was crazy. It was wild. The external pressure was outrageous," Hook said. "…I felt if I can make the most out of each opportunity that I had out there, that I could turn it into something that wasn't just a joke. It's weird being the subject of something like that because this is serious to me. This is my career. But at the same time, that internet is what is such a driving force in today's world."

Hook has accumulated four victories on the trot in AEW, picking up wins over Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo and Serpentico. He also broke CM Punk's streak as the top T-shirt seller on ProWrestlingTees in December.

Mashable @mashable How did a wrestler build a fanbase before he ever wrestled? The internet turned him into a meme, of course. mashable.com/article/hook-a… How did a wrestler build a fanbase before he ever wrestled? The internet turned him into a meme, of course. mashable.com/article/hook-a…

CM Punk's other streak comes to an end

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Huge moment for MJF.



#AEWDynamite MJF just beat CM Punk in Chicago, his first loss in AEW as well.Huge moment for MJF. MJF just beat CM Punk in Chicago, his first loss in AEW as well. Huge moment for MJF. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sp42bSZcwA

The Voice of the Voiceless suffered the first loss in his All Elite Wrestling career in his hometown of Chicago this week. MJF defeated Punk in the main event after assistance from fellow Pinnacle member Wardlow on this week's Dynamite, which aired live from the United Center.

Also Read Article Continues below

MJF and CM Punk had been feuding for several weeks, trading numerous verbal barbs and generating massive hype for their eventual match. The Best in the World was forced to fight his way through the rest of the Pinnacle's members to get his hands on the former MLW star, a gauntlet run that saw him nearly lose a brutal bout against Wardlow. Ultimately, the Salt of the Earth came out on top for the biggest victory of his young career.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell